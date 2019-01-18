State of the City for Apache Junction Feb. 13

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy speaks at the 2018 State of the City event. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The city of Apache Junction will hold the annual State of the City event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center on the Apache Junction High School campus at 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a program to follow. All are invited to share in this celebration of the community, according to a release.

Mayor Jeff Serdy will play host to the event, which will spotlight the achievements in the city over the last year and provide a look ahead to 2019 through a multi-media presentation, according to the release.

