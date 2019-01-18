State of the City for Apache Junction Feb. 13

The city of Apache Junction will hold the annual State of the City event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center on the Apache Junction High School campus at 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a program to follow. All are invited to share in this celebration of the community, according to a release.

Mayor Jeff Serdy will play host to the event, which will spotlight the achievements in the city over the last year and provide a look ahead to 2019 through a multi-media presentation, according to the release.

