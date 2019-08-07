Staff of Congressman Paul Gosar to hold office hours in Apache Junction

Congressman Paul Gosar serves constituents in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District. (Courtesy of http://gosar.house.gov/)

Staff members of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar are holding office hours 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at 575 N. Idaho Road No. 101 in Apache Junction.

Citizens can raise any concern they may have about federal and state topics, according to a release.

Get to the know the congressman’s staff. Receive help from federal agencies — such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration and Internal Revenue Service, the release states..

Call 480-882-2697 for more information.

