Staff of Congressman Paul Gosar to hold office hours in Apache Junction

Staff members of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar are holding office hours 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at 575 N. Idaho Road No. 101 in Apache Junction.
Citizens can raise any concern they may have about federal and state topics, according to a release.
Get to the know the congressman’s staff. Receive help from federal agencies — such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration and Internal Revenue Service, the release states..
Call 480-882-2697 for more information.
The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.