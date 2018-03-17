Stabbing, shooting reported on East Roundup Street, Apache Junction police say

The Apache Junction Police Department arrested three individuals in two aggravated-assault investigations at the same local address. These investigations are ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming, police said.
At about 2:25 a.m. March 9, Jessie Wirries, 29, unlawfully entered his estranged wife’s house in the 2100 block of East Roundup Street. He found Heather Wirries, 27, in the company of Corey Rodiquez, 28, police said.
“After a short period of time Jessie left the home. Jessie spoke to Corey’s girlfriend, Mandie Rodriguez, about the encounter with Heather and Corey. Mandie Rodriguez, 29, and her sister Frances Rodriguez, 31, went to see Corey to confront him. Frances stabbed Corey in the side with a pocket knife before she and Mandie left,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.
When AJPD was called, dispatchers relayed to officers that the suspects had left the scene in a white Dodge pickup truck. Officer Valdez located the truck, completing a high-risk traffic stop. Three individuals were detained from the vehicle. Officer Eshenbaugh contacted the victims at the home. He determined that two female suspects had unlawfully entered the home and one of the women stabbed the man, police said.
Corey Rodiquez was transported to a local hospital, treated and released for a minor injury, police said.
Mandie and Frances Rodriguez were arrested on the charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass, police said.
In a separate incident, at about 2:23 a.m. March 11, a shooting was reported to police at an address in the 2100 block of East Roundup Street.
“Jesse Wirries unlawfully entered the home of his estranged wife, Heather Wirries. Jesse entered a bedroom occupied by Heather and Corey Rodiquez. Jesse Wirries fired a shotgun, striking Heather and Corey with a single round. Corey was struck in the neck and shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital. Heather was struck in the face by bird-shot pellets and was also hospitalized,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.
Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered a firearm suspected of being used in the assault. There were several children in the home at the time of the incident. None of the children were injured, police said.
Jessie Wirries was booked into the Pinal County Jail on the charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and several counts of child endangerment. Mr. Wirries is being held on $1 million bond, police said.
“The Apache Junction Police Department continuously strives to maintain our mission to keep the community a safe place to work and live,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.
“If you have information about activity you believe is suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact our office so we can investigate it. We thank you for your support in helping us keep the community as safe as possible,” he said.
