SRP seeks proposals to meet future peak power needs

Salt River Project has issued an all-source request for proposals for up to 650 megawatts of capacity to meet future peak-hour demand requirements.

SRP is asking for respondents to provide a variety of cost-competitive potential peak capacity solutions, including battery/energy storage charged by a renewable resource or the grid, demand response resource options, existing combined cycle natural gas power plants and simple cycle gas turbines, according to a release.

SRP’s peak capacity need is driven by expected future peak-hour demand growth, the loss of peak capacity due to anticipated plant retirements and the need for increased system flexibility that is driven by the variable operating characteristics of renewable generating resources such as solar and wind.

“This RFP is an important step toward meeting our customers’ future needs and our commitment to explore innovative energy alternatives,” SRP President David Rousseau said in the release.

“SRP will consider all types of technology that are economic, reliable and provide the needed flexibility for us and our customers,” he said.

“Energy technologies and economics are changing rapidly,” SRP General Manager and CEO Mike Hummel said in the release.

“We are seeking resources that will best serve our customers and help us reach our goal to reduce carbon emissions by adopting new approaches and implementing new technologies,” he said.

SRP expects to add 100 to 650 MW of new peak capacity during the period between May 2022 and May 2025. Proposals in response to the RFP must be submitted to SRP by Jan. 15. Selection of new resources is expected to be completed by the end of April .

Additional information about the RFP, including instructions on how to register to submit proposals, is available at srpnet.com/AllsourceRFP.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than one million customers.

