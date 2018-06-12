SRP replaces poles in Apache Junction

Salt River Project will be replacing poles this week in Apache Junction.

Work will continue until Saturday, June 16, according to city officials.

The first part of the work will take place on East Junction from North Cactus to Tomahawk.

The next phase, according to a release, will be on northbound Tomahawk from Junction to Lost Dutchman.

A flagger set-up for traffic control will be used during work hours, which are scheduled 6 a.m.-3 p.m. through Saturday.

