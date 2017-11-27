SR 88 restrictions near Apache Junction start Nov. 27

Lane closures part of $6.5 million improvement project
Drivers who use State Route 88 — North Apache Trail — for travel between Apache Junction and Tortilla Flat should allow extra time starting Monday, Nov. 27, due to work on a $6.5 million improvement project.
SR 88 initially will be narrowed to one lane along a 3-mile stretch of the historic roadway starting about 3 miles northeast of Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. When the highway is restricted, flag crews will alternate traffic through the work zone one direction at a time, according to a press release.
Work on the entire 17-mile project is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. No weekend or holiday work is scheduled.
The improvements are scheduled for completion by fall 2018.
The SR 88 project will include pavement resurfacing, curve adjustments, paving several vehicle pullout areas, guardrail replacement, rock removal and adding signs from near Apache Junction to an area east of Tortilla Flat within the Tonto National Forest (mileposts 203 to 220).
Drivers should use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones and watch for construction crews and equipment.
For more information about the SR 88 improvement project, visit azdot.gov/SR88.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the ADOT free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible — in advance of alternate routes.