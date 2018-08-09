SR 88 intersection in Apache Junction remains closed for roundabout project

An Apache Junction intersection along State Route 88 remains closed as the Arizona Department of Transportation constructs a roundabout that is to enhance safety and increase traffic capacity. The roundabout at SR 88 (North Apache Trail) and Superstition Boulevard is now expected to open before Labor Day.

Signs mark alternate routes. West of the intersection, drivers can go north-south on Idaho Road and east-west on Lost Dutchman Boulevard. East of the intersection, Tomahawk Road can take drivers between US 60 and SR 88, according to a release.

“An alternative to a traditional intersection using a traffic signal, a modern roundabout is designed to accommodate large vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers. The inner circle, known as a truck apron, has additional pavement at the edge that allows larger vehicles to easily maneuver within the roundabout,” according to the release.

The $3.3 million project, which began in March, also includes realigning SR 88 at the interchange, installing lighting, reconstructing turnouts and rerouting Goldfield Wash around the relocated roadway.

To learn more about this project and receive updates, visit azdot.gov/SR88Roundabout.

