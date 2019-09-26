SR 88 closed between SR 188 and Tortilla Flat due to flooding, debris

State Route 88 has reopened between milepost 204, east of Apache Junction, and milepost 213, Tortilla Flat, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.



The highway remains closed between milepost 213 and the State Route 188 junction due to flooding and cleanup work. There is no estimated time to reopen the remaining section of highway, according to a release.



Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible, in advance of alternate routes, the release states.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.