Spotlight on Hope Women’s Center in Apache Junction, Valley

Hope Women’s Center, 252 N. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, is a Christian-based resource and referral center that has helped women for more than 30 years.
The center exists to engage, encourage and equip vulnerable women and adolescent girls by providing support for their physical, emotional and spiritual needs, according to its website, www.hopewomenscenter.org.
It was initially founded as a small rural crisis pregnancy center in 1984. Judy Rothman, a registered nurse, ran the center for more than 20 years. Now, in addition to Apache Junction, there are facilities in Coolidge, Maricopa, Phoenix and the west Valley.
The center offers one-on-one mentoring, referral and resource facilitation, and educational programs. Hope Women’s Center has an open door for Apache Junction’s must vulnerable women, officials said.
“Most of clients’ self-reported income is $15,000 or less. A lot report zero—they don’t have any income,” Executive Director / CEO Tammy Abernethy, who joined in 2013, said. “A single mom with multiple kids that is just trying to make end’s meet, this, oftentimes, is how she does that. So, very basic things: like toilet paper, diapers are the most basic needs; toothbrushes, toothpaste. They rely on Hope Women’s Center to be able to help provide. And, just helping her as she is continuing her education, having the job skills, learning to become self-sufficient. We want to be the stop-gap, in the middle, helping her as she moves out of poverty,” she said.
Hope Women’s Center has a boutique with racks of clothes for its clients.
“With our boutique, the reason we have it is to help supplement the women’s income and their families,” Jenel Moline, center manager, said. “Some of our clients aren’t able to have food assistance or other kinds of assistance, so, we can help them feed their families,” she said.
“For some of our Hispanic ladies, one of the things that they are usually looking for is, ESL (English as a Second Language) classes,” Bertha Alvarez, mentor and Spanish program coordinator, said. “And to learn more about services in the community they are not aware of. So, for many of our Hispanic clients, those are some good services we provide. We provide ESL classes on a regular basis, where they come and learn English. That is something that makes them feel good about themselves. We have seen how they have moved from not being able to communicate and feeling insecure, to the point they are able to keep a job and provide for their families.”
‘Journey of Hope’
Hope Women’s Center opens its doors once a month for a “Journey of Hope,” an opportunity for the community to experience the center by listening and speaking to staff, volunteers and clients on the impact Hope Women’s Center is having on women’s lives.
The event is held the last Thursday of every month except on holidays, according to www.hopewomenscenter.org.
“It’s an opportunity to take a tour, to hear more about what we do and to hear how people can get involved,” Ms. Abernethy said.
Donations and tax credits
The center accepts donations. It “relies on the support of many civic groups, schools, businesses, small foundations, churches and individuals,” according to the website.
The center is a 501(c)3 organization, which qualifies it for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.
Anyone interested in donating or becoming involved as a volunteer can go to the organization’s website or call 480-983-4673.
Editor’s note: R. Nicholas Evans is a freelance writer for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.
***
Hope Women’s Center
•Location: 252 N. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction
•Website: www.hopewomenscenter.org
•More information: 480-983-4673 or jenel@hopewomenscenter.org
•Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; closed Sunday-Monday.