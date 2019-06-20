Southern, Starr, Windsong lane restrictions planned

The City of Apache Junction will be performing street maintenance on portions of Southern Avenue, Starr Road and Windsong Street 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 24-25.

Restrictions are planned on:

Southern Avenue from Cortez Road to Starr Road.

Starr Road from Southern Avenue to Old West Highway.

Windsong Street from Ironwood Drive to Valley Drive.

The work in all locations will result in lane restrictions with possible intermittent stoppages of traffic, according to a release.

All work and lane restrictions will occur during the daytime hours only. There are no lane restrictions planned for the overnight hours or weekends.

The roadwork may disrupt driveways and side streets for short periods. Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

