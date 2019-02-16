Sons of the American Revolution honors Apache Junction police officers
Top row from left are Apache Junction Police Capt. Arnold Freeman, Officer Brian Brugman and Sgt. Eric Goodwyn; and bottom row from left are Cpl. Marshall Harshman, Officer Justin Griffith, Officer Richard Rivera and Officer Kenneth Eshenbaugh. (AJPD)
Five Apache Junction Police officers were honored Feb. 9 for their lifesaving efforts and were presented medals during a breakfast put on by the Sons of the American Revolution.
The officers were credited with taking lifesaving measures that led to a positive outcome and the survival of the victims.
The event was held at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course in Mesa, according to a release.
AJPD Cpl. Marshall Harshman, Officer Justin Griffith, Officer Richard Rivera, Officer Kenneth Eshenbaugh and Officer Brian Brugman all received lifesaving awards stemming from various incidents that occurred in 2018.
Also in attendance were AJPD Capt, Arnold Freeman and Sgt. Eric Goodwin.
