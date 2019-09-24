Some Apache Junction streets still flooded from Monday’s storm

A screenshot of rainfall amounts from the storm from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County site at alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Google/v3/gmap.html.

Superstition Fire and Medical District personnel rescued several people stuck in washes and other flooded areas during the Monday, Sept. 23 storm. One rain gauge in Apache Junction recorded 2.09 inches.

“SFMD crews have just rescued a mother and her small child from a flooded wash in the area of McKellips & Main Dr. This is the fifth water rescue call this morning in Apache Junction,” the fire district said on Twitter @sfmd_az_gov.

Superstition Fire and Medical District rescue a mother and her child from a flooded area at McKellips and Main. (SFMD)

On Facebook @sfmd.az.gov the fire district reported there were six rescues.

“Safety first. We urge everyone to stay away from flooded streets. If you cannot walk through the water (especially moving water), do not attempt to drive across it. One-foot of water can cause a car to float,” SFMD said.

“Crew members at Fire Station 261 are busy helping local residents with sand bags. Sand and bags are available for our residents at: Fire Station 261, located at 1135 W. Superstition Blvd. Fire Station 262, located at 3955 E. Superstition Blvd., and Fire Station 264, located at 7557 E. US Hwy 60 on Gold Canyon,” they said on Facebook.

Numerous roadways were flooded. As of the morning of Sept. 24, according to the Apache Junction Police Department on Twitter @AJPoliceDept, the following roads remain closed:

Scenic, Wickiup to Tomahawk.

Vista, Fourth Avenue to Junction

Second Avenue, Tomahawk to Wickiup

Foothill, Cortez to Goldfield

Intersection of Cortez/Tepee

Intersection of Goldfield/Lost Dutchman

Tomahawk, State Route 88 to Lost Dutchman

Due to the storm and flooding, an emergency early school release was called Monday, Apache Junction Unified School District said on Facebook @ajusd43.

“Due to severe weather school is being released early. PTES and DVES will release at 1 p.m., FPES at 1:45 p.m. and the junior high and high school at noon,” the school district said. “School will be released at 11:45 a.m. today in an effort to allow students to return home before roads become flooded. Please check your emails from the district and we will send information as soon as it is available to us.”

A school tour and National Junior Honor Society events scheduled for Monday were cancelled, AJUSD said.

A roof-collapse reported to be in Apache Junction was actually outside the city and closer to Signal Butte Road, Al Bravo, public information officer, said.

“All, saw this from one of our local TV outlets. It is at Signal Butte and Apache Trail,” Mr. Bravo wrote in an e-mail.

“A reminder that the city of Apache Junction city limits end at Meridian. This unfortunate damage is one mile west,” he said. “Just a head’s-up on this crazy day of weather.”

