Snakes like Easter egg hiding places, too

The Phoenix Herpetological Society warns that rattlesnakes may like the same hiding spots where Valley residents stash Easter eggs.
The organization offers these safety tips:
- Do not hide eggs on the ground where children will have to reach where they cannot see. That includes under bushes and rocks, behind flower pots or under pool toys.
- Snakes especially like to curl up in shady damp areas, such as under plants with drip systems, during the day, so those areas should be off limits.
- Hide eggs off of the ground, such as in tall flower pots or hanging baskets, and on decks or outdoor furniture.
-
- If a snake is found, walk away and do not try to move it. An estimated 80-90 percent of rattlesnake bites happen when homeowners try to deal with the snake themselves.
What to do if bitten by a rattlesnake:
- Call 911 and stay calm.
- Keep the bitten area still.
- Remove any jewelry or constricting items near the affected area in case of swelling.
- Elevate the extremity that was bitten.
Do not:
- Drive yourself to the hospital.
- Use ice to cool the bite.
- Cut open the wound and try to suck out the venom.
- Use a tourniquet. This will cut off blood flow and the limb may be lost.
- Bring the snake or a photo of the snake with you to the hospital; all rattlesnake bites are treated with the same antivenin so identification of the snake is not necessary.
At least 13 species of rattlesnakes and a few other species of venomous reptiles make their home in Arizona. However, far more non-venomous snakes are found in the state.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society also stated in a release that killing a snake or other reptile is not the best way of dealing with the creatures.
“Wildlife plays an important role in our world,” Russ Johnson, president of Phoenix Herpetological Society, stated. “We can co-exist if we understand them better.”
For a small fee, the Phoenix Herpetological Society will remove and relocate a snake from your property. Call 602-550-1090.
For more information about Phoenix Herpetological Society, call 602-513-4377, or go to www.phoenixherp.com.
