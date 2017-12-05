Small wireless facilities to be allowed in public rights-of-way

Dec 5th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Public hearings on documents pertaining to allowing small wireless facilities in city of Apache Junction public rights-of-way, such as on streetlights or on sidewalks, are to be held at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:

  • Public hearing and consideration of Resolution No. 17-29, declaring as a public record that certain documents filed with the city clerk entitled “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 13: Public Works, New Article 13-4: Small Wireless Facilities Located in Public Rights-of-Way” as a public record on file with the city clerk’s office in order to save publication costs.
  • Public hearing and consideration of Ordinance No. 1453, amending Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 13: Public Works by adoption new article 13-4: Small Wireless Facilities Located in Public Rights-of-Way, more fully detailed in that certain document entitled “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 13: Public Works, New Article 13-4: Small Wireless Facilities Located in Public Rights-of-Way”; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; and establishing an effective date.
  • Public hearing and consideration of approval of Ordinance 1454 amending Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 4: Fees, Article 4-6, Public Works Fee Schedule, by adding new section 4-6-2, Small Wireless Facilities Rights-of-Way Fees and Charges; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; establishing an effective date; and establishing a revolving 60 month review period.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie