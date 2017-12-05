Small wireless facilities to be allowed in public rights-of-way

Public hearings on documents pertaining to allowing small wireless facilities in city of Apache Junction public rights-of-way, such as on streetlights or on sidewalks, are to be held at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
- Public hearing and consideration of Resolution No. 17-29, declaring as a public record that certain documents filed with the city clerk entitled “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 13: Public Works, New Article 13-4: Small Wireless Facilities Located in Public Rights-of-Way” as a public record on file with the city clerk’s office in order to save publication costs.
- Public hearing and consideration of Ordinance No. 1453, amending Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 13: Public Works by adoption new article 13-4: Small Wireless Facilities Located in Public Rights-of-Way, more fully detailed in that certain document entitled “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 13: Public Works, New Article 13-4: Small Wireless Facilities Located in Public Rights-of-Way”; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; and establishing an effective date.
- Public hearing and consideration of approval of Ordinance 1454 amending Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 4: Fees, Article 4-6, Public Works Fee Schedule, by adding new section 4-6-2, Small Wireless Facilities Rights-of-Way Fees and Charges; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; establishing an effective date; and establishing a revolving 60 month review period.