Shots fired near 14th Avenue and Bowman Road, police say

A man, 74, has been taken into custody in connection with a firearm being shot in the area of 14th Avenue and Bowman Road, Apache Junction Police Department reported in a Facebook post.

It is northwest of Old West Highway and South Cortez Road.

Police were called to the area at 2:50 a.m. April 12, according to the post, in “reference to a report of shot fired. Upon their arrival they heard several shots coming from a residence.”

“Officers secured the area but were unable to make contact with the subject who was firing the rounds. The SWAT Team responded and was able to take the 74-year-old male subject into custody without incident,” police said.

No one was injured, Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in an e-mail.

