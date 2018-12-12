Shoplifting, thefts reported Nov. 25-Dec. 8 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of shoplifting and theft incidents reported Nov. 25-Dec. 8 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated included:

  • Theft, reported to AJPD at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 200 block of East Southern Avenue.
  • Shoplifting, reported to AJPD at 8:06 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
  • Theft, reported to PCSO at 1:42 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

