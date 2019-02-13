Shoplifting, thefts reported Feb. 4-10 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of shoplifting incidents and thefts reported Feb. 4-10 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Shoplifting, reported at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.
- Theft, reported at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 200 block of South Copper Drive.
- Theft, reported at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 100 block of South Main Drive.
- Theft, reported at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 1300 block of South Hale Drive.
- Shoplifting, reported at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
