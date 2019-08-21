Shoplifting, thefts reported Aug. 6-12 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of shoplifting and thefts reported Aug. 6-12 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Shoplifting, reported at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.

Shoplifting, reported at 8:53 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of South Cedar Drive.

Theft, reported at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 800 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.