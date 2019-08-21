Shoplifting, thefts reported Aug. 6-12 to Apache Junction Police Department

Aug 21st, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of shoplifting and thefts reported Aug. 6-12 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Shoplifting, reported at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Shoplifting, reported at 8:53 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Theft, reported at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of South Cedar Drive. 
  • Theft, reported at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 800 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Theft, reported at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway. 

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie