Shoplifting, robberies reported Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 general locations of shoplifting incidents and robberies reported to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Shoplifting, reported at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.

Shoplifting, reported at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.

A robbery, reported at 9:24 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.

Shoplifting, reported at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of West Apache Trail.

Shoplifting, reported at 5:38 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

A robbery, reported at 8:28 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

