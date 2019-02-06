Shoplifting, robberies reported Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 general locations of shoplifting incidents and robberies reported to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

  • Shoplifting, reported at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.
  • Shoplifting, reported at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
  • A robbery, reported at 9:24 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.
  • Shoplifting, reported at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of West Apache Trail.
  • Shoplifting, reported at 5:38 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
  • A robbery, reported at 8:28 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

