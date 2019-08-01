From left are Carol Handy, Dena Rae, Nancy Fassbender and Mirza Fareed Baig. (Richard H, Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

One way to be on the lookout for shopping deals in Apache Junction and the region is to register with the local chamber of commerce’s Shop Local program.

With a dedicated membership card or a smartphone app, anyone can save a specified amount, such as 10%, 15%, 20% or 25% — or a blanket specialty discount — at registered businesses.

The “Apache Junction Shop Local” app is downloaded for free or the card can be purchased for a $1 donation at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.

Chamber members can register their business for free, according to ajchamber.com.

Registered businesses may be a featured business of the week and/or host a lunch mob. Discounts at a featured business are increased by 10% for one week only, according to the chamber website.

Once registered, the chamber features the business in partner newspapers, on its website/calendar of events, social media, at the visitor center and in a weekly e-mail to cardholders, it states.

A recent lunch mob — people converging on a business at a certain time and date to order, pay for and eat lunch — was held at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail, within walking distance of the chamber of commerce.

“It gives us a chance to meet and greet each other and get an opportunity to spend time together, getting to know about each other’s businesses and our lives and become friends and that’s what it’s all about — networking among friends,” Apache Junction resident Dena Rae, a representative of SkyMed in Scottsdale, which offers medical transports and other services, said of the lunch mob.

“Every year they have it and I come here every year,” Mirza Fareed Baig of Gold Canyon, a registered lobbyist in the state of Arizona, said of the lunch mob events. “Different areas, different restaurants. They don’t have it in one restaurant — they move around,” he said.

“We need to patronize our community, right? We have to keep our community alive and prosper,” Mr. Baig said.

The lunch mob is a great way to show support for local businesses, Nancy Fassbender of Gold Canyon, a board member with the Pinal County Veterans Memorial Foundation and author of “My Fallen Hero,” said.

“Just to support the businesses, especially in the summertime when our locals need help. I’m very good at promoting that kind of stuff,” she said.

The Shop Local program is held May 1-Oct. 31 this year and had 26 registered businesses in mid-July.

KRDE Radio in Globe recently signed up to be part of the Apache Junction Shop Local program.

“Well, for us it just gives them an opportunity to do some advertising with a discount they might not otherwise get. And of course it gets our name out there,” Carol Handy, in marketing at KRDE Radio, said.

One of the reasons why Apache Junction and Gold Canyon residents should shop locally is to provide sales taxes for the City of Apache Junction and its programs, local business people said.

The City of Apache Junction benefits when residents shop local through its 2.4% sales tax, which means for every $10 spent locally, the municipality receives 24 cents. Estimated General Fund revenue for this fiscal year includes:

$13,787,245 in city sales tax,

$4,260,055 in state sales tax,

$5,365,520 from state-shared revenue,

$2,578,940 from the county vehicle license tax; and

$3,277,510 from other sources.

“Because it makes the economy better and makes streets cleaner and makes things nicer if people go to the shops locally,” Mary Ann Steele, owner of Mary Ann’s Mostly Books, 1000 W. Apache Trail No. 101 in Apache Junction, said of reasons to shop local.

She had a bookstore in Benson for more than 20 years and opened in Apache Junction about six months ago.

“It makes you a pleasanter community, especially knowing people, knowing the people in the stores,” she said.

Keeping the money at area businesses means local families will also benefit, another chamber-member representative said.

“I think it’s important to shop local because the money stays here in town. It helps local families rather than big businesses that already have a lot of money,” Realtor Louie Soto, human resources manager at the independent-living Fellowship Square, 6945 E. Main St. in Mesa, said at the lunch mob event.

“So, it’s nice to keep our dollars here locally to help a local business owner send his sons or daughters to college or things like that, rather than it going to shareholders somewhere else,” he said.

“The Shop Local program keeps our community going. Without it, we don’t get that incentive to get out and shop in our own community,” Ms. Rae said.

“You know, there are many reasons why we may want to go off to Mesa to the mall or whatever, but the people that are in business in our local community, they need us to support them or they won’t be here and then we’ll always have to travel to the mall, you know? Really, we don’t want to,” she said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com