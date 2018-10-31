Sexual offenses reported near Gold Canyon Oct. 21-27 to PCSO
Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Oct. 21-27 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office near the community of Gold Canyon.
Incidents investigated by PCSO included:
- A sex offense reported at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 12600 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
- A sex offense reported at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 10800 block of East Secret Canyon Road.
The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.
