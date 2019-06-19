Sexual offenses reported June 5-11 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 5-11 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Sexual assault, reported at 9:44 a.m. June 8 in the 500 block of East Navajo Avenue.

Child abuse, reported at 3:33 p.m. June 5 in the 400 block of East Southern Avenue.

Sexual assault, reported at 5:55 a.m. June 6 in the 2100 block of West Apache Trail.

Child molestation, reported at 11:26 a.m. June 6 on Tomahawk Road just north of U.S. Highway 60.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

