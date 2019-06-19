Sexual offenses reported June 5-11 to Apache Junction Police Department

Jun 19th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 5-11 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

  • Sexual assault, reported at 9:44 a.m. June 8 in the 500 block of East Navajo Avenue.
  • Child abuse, reported at 3:33 p.m. June 5 in the 400 block of East Southern Avenue.
  • Sexual assault, reported at 5:55 a.m. June 6 in the 2100 block of West Apache Trail.
  • Child molestation, reported at 11:26 a.m. June 6 on Tomahawk Road just north of U.S. Highway 60.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie