Sexual offenses reported June 19-25 to Apache Junction Police Department

Incidents investigated included:

Child molestation, reported at 12:57 p.m. June 19 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.

Sexual assault, reported a 3:18 p.m. June 21 in the 200 block of South Delaware Drive.

Sexual assault adult, reported at 9:43 p.m. June 21 at South Meridian Road and East Fourth Avenue.

Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 4:04 a.m. June 22 in the 1700 block of South Papago Drive.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

