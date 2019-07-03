Sexual offenses reported June 19-25 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 19-25 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Child molestation, reported at 12:57 p.m. June 19 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.
- Sexual assault, reported a 3:18 p.m. June 21 in the 200 block of South Delaware Drive.
- Sexual assault adult, reported at 9:43 p.m. June 21 at South Meridian Road and East Fourth Avenue.
- Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 4:04 a.m. June 22 in the 1700 block of South Papago Drive.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
