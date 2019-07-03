Sexual offenses reported June 19-25 to Apache Junction Police Department

Jul 3rd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 19-25 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included:  

  • Child molestation, reported at 12:57 p.m. June 19 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road. 
  • Sexual assault, reported a 3:18 p.m. June 21 in the 200 block of South Delaware Drive. 
  • Sexual assault adult, reported at 9:43 p.m. June 21 at South Meridian Road and East Fourth Avenue. 
  • Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 4:04 a.m. June 22 in the 1700 block of South Papago Drive. 

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie