Sexual offenses reported April 26-30 to Apache Junction Police Department
Above are the general locations of sexual offenses incidents reported April 26-30 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Child abuse, reported at 2:33 p.m. April 26 in the 800 block of South Ironwood Drive.
- Sexual abuse, reported at 12:43 p.m. April 29 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
