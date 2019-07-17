Sexual offense, assaults reported July 1-5 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of a sexual offense and assaults reported July 1-5 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated included:

Sexual exploitation of a minor, reported to AJPD at 4:38 p.m. July 3 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.

Assault, reported to AJPD at 6:06 p.m. July 3 in the 10 block of East Old West Highway.

Assault, reported to PCSO at 8:06 p.m. July 1 in the 10 block of South Sixshooter Road.

Incidents reported to AJPD and PCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

