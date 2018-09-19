Sexual assaults, incident with a minor reported Sept. 9-15 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual assaults and sexual conduct with a minor reported Sept. 9-15 to Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated by AJPD included:

Sexual assault, reported at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.

Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1100 block of South Lawson Drive.

Sexual assault, reported at 4:08 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

