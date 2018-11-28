Sexual assaults, child abuse reported Oct. 28-Nov. 24 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the Oct. 28-Nov. 24 general locations of sexual assaults, sexual conduct with a minor, child abuse and molestation incidents reported to Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Sexual assault, reported at 9:23 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive.

Sexual assault, reported at 4:04 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 1100 block of East Fourth Avenue.

Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 500 block of North Gold Drive.

Sexual assault, reported at 3:48 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 00 block of South Monterey Drive.

Child molestation, reported at 8:09 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 700 block of South Pinal Drive.

Child molestation, reported at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 200 block of South Grand Drive.

Child abuse, reported at 11:11 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 200 block of East 29th Avenue.

Child abuse, reported at 8:37 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 2100 block of East Old West Highway.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

