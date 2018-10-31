Sex offenses reported Oct. 21-27 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Oct 31st, 2018 · by · Comments:

Above are the Oct. 21-27 general locations of two child-molestation incidents reported to Apache Junction Police Department and one sex offense reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office northeast of the city limits.

Incidents investigated included:

  • A sex offense reported to PCSO at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 6100 block of North Apache Trail/State Route 88.
  • A child-molest incident reported to AJPD at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1700 block of East Broadway Avenue.
  • A child-molest incident reported to AJPD at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of East Friar Avenue.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie