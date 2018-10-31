Sex offenses reported Oct. 21-27 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the Oct. 21-27 general locations of two child-molestation incidents reported to Apache Junction Police Department and one sex offense reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office northeast of the city limits.

Incidents investigated included:

A sex offense reported to PCSO at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 6100 block of North Apache Trail/State Route 88.

A child-molest incident reported to AJPD at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1700 block of East Broadway Avenue.

A child-molest incident reported to AJPD at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of East Friar Avenue.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.