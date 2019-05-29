Sex offenses reported May 15-21 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

May 29th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported May 15-21 to the Apache Junction Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated included:  

  • Child abuse, reported to AJPD at 10:13 a.m. May 17 in the 2000 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Sex offenses, reported to PCSO at 6:41 p.m. May 20 in the 4900 block of East Pioneer Street. 
  • Sexual assault, reported to AJPD at 9:55 a.m. May 21 in the 100 block of North Saguaro Drive. 

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie