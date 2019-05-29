Sex offenses reported May 15-21 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported May 15-21 to the Apache Junction Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
Incidents investigated included:
- Child abuse, reported to AJPD at 10:13 a.m. May 17 in the 2000 block of West Apache Trail.
- Sex offenses, reported to PCSO at 6:41 p.m. May 20 in the 4900 block of East Pioneer Street.
- Sexual assault, reported to AJPD at 9:55 a.m. May 21 in the 100 block of North Saguaro Drive.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
