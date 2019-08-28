Sex offenses reported Aug. 13-19 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported Aug. 13-19 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 2100 block of West 21 st Avenue.

Avenue. Child abuse, reported at 8:53 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 100 block of West Apache Trail.

Child molest, reported at 1:39 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Child molest, reported at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 3700 block of South Descanso Road.

Child molest, reported at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 800 block of West Southern Avenue.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

