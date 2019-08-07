Sex offense, assault reported in Gold Canyon July 16-29 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offense and assault incidents reported July 16-29 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 1:47 p.m. July 20 in the 6900 block of East San Cristobal Way.

Assault, reported at 5:07 p.m. July 25 in the 11100 block of East Lost Canyon Court.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

