Sex offense, assault reported in Gold Canyon July 16-29 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offense and assault incidents reported July 16-29 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.  

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Sex offenses, reported at 1:47 p.m. July 20 in the 6900 block of East San Cristobal Way. 
  • Assault, reported at 5:07 p.m. July 25 in the 11100 block of East Lost Canyon Court. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

