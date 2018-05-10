Sex offender moves to Apache Junction, police say

The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community, according to a release.
It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community, according to the release.
The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows the Apache Junction Police Department to make community notification.
The sex offender has advised the Apache Junction Police Department that she will be living at the listed location. This person is not wanted by the Apache Junction Police or any other law enforcement agency at this time, according to the release.
The sex offender is Debbie L. Sunday, 54, who is living in the 2100 block of West Windsong Street in Apache Junction, according to the release.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Ms. Sunday was convicted in 1994 of second degree molestation of a child Under 14 years of age.
Her victim was a juvenile female who was known to her. Ms. Sunday is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a level 2 risk to the community. Flyers are being distributed to immediate neighbors, community schools, daycare centers and local media.
“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is to inform the community of a sex offender living in the city and to comply with ARS 13-3825, community notification on sex offenders,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in the release.
“Our belief is that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass this individual will not be tolerated and charges may be filed against anyone violating the law,” he said in the release.
The AJPD Community Resources Unit may be reached at 474-5442 and is available to help residents join or start a Neighborhood Block Watch program as well as provide information on personal safety.
Anyone with information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender can call 982-8260 or, in the event of an emergency, 911, according to the release.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.