Sex offender moves to Apache Junction, police say

The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law.

Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community.

It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community, according to a release from the Apache Junction Police Department.

The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense which allows the Apache Junction Police Department to make community notification.

The sex offender has advised the Apache Junction Police Department that he will be living at the listed location. This person is not wanted by the Apache Junction police or any other law enforcement agency at this time.

Michael L. Gregory, 50, has moved to the 2500 block of West Superstition Boulevard. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mr. Gregory was convicted in 2008 for attempted molestation of a child. His victim was a 15-year-old female who was known to him.

He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a Level 2 Risk to the community.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is to inform the community of a sex offender living in the city and to comply with ARS 13-3825, community notification on sex offenders,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in the release.

“Our belief is that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass this individual will not be tolerated and charges may be filed against anyone violating the law,” he said.

The AJPD Community Resources Unit can be reached at 480-474-5442 and is available to help residents join or start a Neighborhood Block Watch program as well as provide information on personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, call 480-982-8260 or, in the event of an emergency, 911.

