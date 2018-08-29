Serdy wins for Apache Junction mayor; Evans, Rizzi, Schroeder for council

According to unofficial voting results, Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy won a second term and Councilwoman Gail Evans, Councilwoman Christa Rizzi and newcomer Robert Schroeder won as council members.

Voters also approved a permanent base adjustment budget that is to be adjusted annually by population and inflation. The adjustment is $5.5 million and the city’s budget could be as high as $93 million, which could allow it to fund water, sewer, trash or transit services.

“I would like to thank the residents of Apache Junction for their continued support. With the passing of permanent base, Apache Junction will be ready for the future,” Councilwoman Evans said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Apache Junction voters since 1985 have approved every four years a home rule option allowing the budget to be set at the local level. The last vote was in 2016. That vote is no longer needed as the permanent base adjustment was approved.

City of Apache Junction voters primarily live in Pinal County, but some live in Maricopa County.

In Pinal County, with 102 of 102 precincts reporting (last updated at 12:37 a.m. Aug. 29; the numbers do not include dropped-off early ballots and provisional ballots), the permanent base adjustment won, 2,506-968.

With Maricopa County voters, the permanent base adjustment won, 49-13.

Unofficial voting results show the following for the Apache Junction mayor and council races:

In Pinal County, 2,260 for Mr. Serdy and 1,538 for Dave Waldron, for mayor; and 2,231 for Ms. Evans, 2,288 for Ms. Rizzi, 2,227 for Mr. Schroeder and 1,669 for Walker Waldie, all for council.

In Maricopa County, with 65 votes cast, voting results show 33 for Mr. Serdy and 25 for Mr. Waldron, for mayor; and 42 for Ms. Evans, 37 for Ms. Rizzi, 32 for Mr. Schroeder and 24 for Mr. Waldie, all for council.

Present members of the Apache Junction City Council are Mayor Serdy, with a term expiring in 2018; Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Robin Barker, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Evans, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilwoman Rizzi, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilman Jeff Struble, with a term expiring in 2020; and Councilman Waldron, with a term expiring in 2018.

The winning candidates

Mr. Serdy, 58, is owner of AJI Sporting Goods. He has served on the city council since June 2007 and was elected mayor in November 2016, according to ajcity.net/282/Our-City-Council.

Associations listed on the website include Apache Junction Little League coach, volunteer and manager; Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member; lifetime National Rifle Association member; Governor’s Tourism Advisory Committee board member; Kiwanis; Superstition Horsemen’s Association; Greater Phoenix Economic Council board member; Focal Point and Tourism Committee chairman; Dons Club of Arizona; and founding member of Superstition Business Owner’s Group.

Mr. Schroeder is owner of Three Phase Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating in Apache Junction.

Councilwoman Rizzi is owner of Arizona Tiremen Services (2008-present); and worked at the Apache Junction Unified School District (2004-15).

Previous public office, boards and commissions include: Apache Junction City Council (2013-present); AJUSD School Board (2016-present); Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition (2008-present); Superstition Boys and Girls Club volunteer/member of FOB – (2007-present); Pinal County Juvenile Court Services (2004-16); AJ Planning and Zoning Commission – (2009-13); AJ Health and Human Services – (2008-13); Apache Junction Municipal Property Corporation (2005-13); Apache Junction Industrial Development Authority – (2005-08), she said.

Councilwoman Evans is a semi-retired Realtor and owner of office rentals.

Previous public office, boards and commissions include: being appointed to the city council to fill a vacancy for one year and elected in the following election. That election term was for five years, which ends Dec. 31. She served on the planning and zoning commission for the preceding six years, she said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com