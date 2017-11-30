Segment of Baseline Avenue closed for repaving in December

The city of Apache Junction will be repaving a portion of Baseline Avenue from Ironwood Drive to Idaho Road from Dec. 4-22, which will result in the closure of Baseline during this time.

Distressed pavement will be reconstructed along this stretch of Baseline.

Motorists will be able to use Idaho Road and Tomahawk Road to access businesses along Baseline within the industrial park, including those along Winchester Road. This also includes access to the Arizona Department of Transportation motor vehicle emissions testing facility, the Apache Junction Public Works Department and the city’s Paws and Claws Care Center for animals. Signage will be in place reminding drivers of the closure and detours.

All construction will be conducted during daylight hours.  Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works department at 480-982-1055.

