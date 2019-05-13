See scorpions with a blacklight at Usery Mountain Park

May 13th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Scorpion viewed with a blacklight. (Submitted photo)

A scorpion hunt is slated from 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road in Mesa.

The hunt will begin at the trailhead staging area where a park ranger will lead participants on a safe night walk along a trail. Participants will look for scorpions using their eyes only, according to a press release.

The event is open to people of all ages. The hike will be casual and will be about a mile long.

The park encourages participants to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water and a blacklight. Pets will not be allowed on the hike.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie