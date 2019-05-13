See scorpions with a blacklight at Usery Mountain Park

Scorpion viewed with a blacklight. (Submitted photo)

A scorpion hunt is slated from 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road in Mesa.

The hunt will begin at the trailhead staging area where a park ranger will lead participants on a safe night walk along a trail. Participants will look for scorpions using their eyes only, according to a press release.

The event is open to people of all ages. The hike will be casual and will be about a mile long.

The park encourages participants to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water and a blacklight. Pets will not be allowed on the hike.

