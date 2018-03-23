Sections of Santan Freeway close for part of weekend

Portions of the Santan Freeway (Loop 202) in east Mesa and Gilbert will be closed for part of the weekend while construction crews install message signs, traffic cameras and traffic-flow sensors along the freeway, Arizona Department of Transportation officials announced in a release.

Road closures are planned on eastbound Loop 202 between Higley and Power roads and southbound Loop 202 between Broadway and Guadalupe roads. (Submitted graphic)

ADOT advised drivers to allow extra travel time and use available detours while these restrictions are in place:

  • Eastbound Loop 202 closed between Higley and Power roads from 10 p.m. Friday, March 23, to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 24. Detours: Drivers should consider using eastbound Ray Road to Power Road in order to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.
  • Southbound Loop 202 closed between Broadway and Guadalupe roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 24, to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 25. Both the eastbound and westbound US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 will be closed. Detour: Drivers should consider using southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road in order to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

