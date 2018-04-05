Sections of Loop 202 freeway in East Valley closed this weekend

Sections of the Loop 202 (Santan/Red Mountain freeways) in east Mesa will be closed for part of this weekend while construction crews install traffic technology, including cameras and traffic-flow sensors.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and use available detours while the following restrictions are in place:
- Northbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will be closed between U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday, April 6, to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 7. Detour: Drivers should consider using alternate routes, including northbound Power, Sossaman, Ellsworth or Crismon roads to Broadway Road to then access north- and westbound Loop 202.
- Southbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain/Santan freeways) will be closed between Broadway and Guadalupe roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 7, to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 8. Both U.S. Highway 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 will be closed. Detour: Alternate routes include southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road to access south- and westbound Loop 202.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s traveler information site at www.az511.gov.
