Sections of Loop 202 freeway in East Valley closed this weekend

Apr 5th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Sections of the Loop 202 (Santan/Red Mountain freeways) in east Mesa will be closed for part of this weekend while construction crews install traffic technology, including cameras and traffic-flow sensors.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use available detours while the following restrictions are in place:

  • Northbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will be closed between U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday, April 6, to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 7. Detour: Drivers should consider using alternate routes, including northbound Power, Sossaman, Ellsworth or Crismon roads to Broadway Road to then access north- and westbound Loop 202.
  • Southbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain/Santan freeways) will be closed between Broadway and Guadalupe roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 7, to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 8. Both U.S. Highway 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 will be closed. Detour: Alternate routes include southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road to access south- and westbound Loop 202.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s traveler information site at www.az511.gov.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie