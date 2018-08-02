Second arrest made in Apache Junction home invasion case

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, Rachael Ryan was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for her alleged involvement in an Apache Junction home invasion.

Ms. Ryan was wanted for her involvement in a home invasion that happened at a home near the 1400 Block of east 29th Avenue in Apache Junction.

A citizen called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with a tip on Ryan’s location, according to a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The U.S. Marshals, along with PCSO investigators, followed up and found Ms. Ryan at a home near the 7900 block of east Fifth Avenue in Mesa.

Ms. Ryan had been staying in a shed in the backyard, police say.

The investigation revealed that Ms. Ryan was inside the victim’s home and allegedly coordinated the home invasion with the suspects, unlocking the victim’s door so the suspects could come into the victim’s home and rob him, according to police.

During the home invasion, a struggle took place between the homeowner and one of the suspects. The homeowner then shot one of the suspects.

Johnnathon Chambers of Buckeye was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We would like to thank the concerned citizen who called in an anonymous tip that allowed us to successfully locate and arrest our third suspect,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a prepared statement.

“Tips from our citizens are essential when it comes to crime prevention and solving cases. We are grateful for the help that allowed us to put a dangerous criminal behind bars.”

The second suspect, Aaron Ryan, was arrested during a traffic stop in Phoenix on Monday. Both Rachael Ryan and Aaron Ryan are facing multiple charges to include first degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and burglary in the first degree, police say.

PCSO says they are charging Ms. Ryan and Mr. Ryan with first degree murder because someone was killed during the commission of a felony.

