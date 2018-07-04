Search/rescue, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon June 24-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of incidents reported June 24-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included: welfare check, reported at 1:09 a.m. June 24 in the 5900 block of South Alhambra Way; search and rescue, reported at 4:22 p.m. June 24 east of East Peralta Road and U.S. Highway 60; false alarm, reported at 6:14 p.m. June 24 in the 4600 block of South Jalapa Lane; welfare check, reported at 12:01 p.m. June 25 in the 8300 block of South Lost Mine Road; animal problem, reported at 9:31 p.m. June 25 in the 7800 block of East Opuntia Path; false alarm, reported at 8:49 p.m. June 26 in the 10700 block of East Open Sky Drive; civil matter, reported at 9:13 p.m. June 26 in the 9800 block of East La Palma Avenue; disorderly conduct, reported at 11:35 a.m. June 27 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60; false alarm, reported at 5:23 a.m. June 29 in the 10800 block of East Vista; fraud, reported at 8:59 a.m. June 29 in the 6800 block of South Hohokam Way; agency assist, reported at 12:17 a.m. June 30 in the 7600 block of East Globemallow Lane; and two traffic offenses, both reported at 9:44 a.m. June 30 at East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road.

The PCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

