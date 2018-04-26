Salvation Army provides child care, food during teacher walkout

The Apache Junction Corps Salvation Army location will be offering child care and food options during the early days of the impending Arizona teacher walkout, officials say.
The Salvation Army Arizona is partnering with Fry’s Food Stores and St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance to make food available for children in need, according to a press release.
“Our hope is to give parents some extra time to find long-term solutions,” said Maj. Nancy Dihle, program coordinator of The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix, in a prepared statement.
Fry’s is providing The Salvation Army with a limited supply of basic food items. This food will be available for those in need, while supplies last, between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27 — even if a walkout does not occur — at each of the following corps community centers and service centers in Maricopa and Pinal Counties, and in Tucson:
- Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Rd.
- Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps, 11 N. Third Ave.
- Casa Grande – Casa Grande Corps, 1333 N. Center St.
- Chandler – Chandler Corps, 85 E. Saragosa St.
- Glendale –
- Glendale Corps, 6010 W. Northern Ave.
- Valley of the Sun Korean Corps, 7238 N. 61st
- Green Valley – Green Valley Service Center, 555 N. La Cañada Dr., Suite 101
- Mesa – Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St.
- Phoenix –
- Phoenix Central Corps, 4343 N. 16th
- Phoenix Citadel Corps, 628 N. Third Ave.
- Phoenix Maryvale Corps, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.
- Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Phoenix South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.
- Surprise – Sun Cities West Valley Corps, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
- Tempe – Tempe Corps, 40 E. University Dr.
- Tucson –
- Tucson Amphi Corps, 218 E. Prince Rd.
- Tucson South Corps, 1625 S. Third Av.
- Tucson Temple/Korean Corps, 1001 N. Richey Blvd.
It’s estimated this supply could accommodate close to 100 families per day at each location on Thursday and Friday, the press release stated.
For a small fee, The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center is also offering daily child care this Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for up to 200 children ages 5-12. Care will include two meals and a snack. This care option could potentially extend into next week, based on need. Visit KrocPhoenix.org for more information.
The Salvation Army’s corps community centers will continue to provide support to kids who are already engaged in various programs.
“We wish we could do more to help during this time,” Ms. Dihle. “We are meeting needs to the best of our ability – with the help of our valued community partners and personnel and resources at our disposal – while keeping our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of the children we serve.”
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.