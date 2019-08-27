Salvation Army opens heat-relief stations in Apache Junction, Mesa

The Salvation Army heat-relief stations will be at the Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road in Apache Junction; and the Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth Street in Mesa. (Salvation Army)

With the oppressive heat of August continuing, in response to the latest excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services will activate 12 heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix on Aug. 27 and 28, where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration.

They include the Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Road; and the Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St., according to a release.

The heat-relief stations will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 28 — and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning.

A mobile hydration unit. (Salvation Army)

Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 27-28 to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.

“We are extremely grateful for our dedicated officers, staff, and selfless volunteers who have provided vital cooling and hydration during what has been a brutal summer,” Maj. David Yardley, The Salvation Army metro Phoenix program coordinator, said in the release. “We will be unwavering in our efforts to keep our neighbors in need safe from the elements.”

Those interested in volunteering at a heat relief station can call 602-267-4100. Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to help provide sunscreen, lip balm, hats, bandannas and other vital heat-relief items can visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555.

The Salvation Army EDS has provided cooling and hydration for more than 16,000 people during excessive heat warnings in the Valley this year and is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths.

The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years. Approximately 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army are used to support its life-transforming social services, according to the release. Go to SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and follow it on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.