Salvation Army heat-relief station open in Apache Junction

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday, Sept. 4, will see The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services activate 12 heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix — including in Apache Junction — where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration.

The Apache Junction site is at the Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Road.

It and other heat-relief stations will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 — and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, according to a release.

Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.

Those interested in volunteering at a heat relief station can call 602-267-4100, and anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to help provide sunscreen, lip balm, hats, bandannas and other vital heat-relief items can go to SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555.

The Salvation Army EDS has provided cooling and hydration for more than 23,000 people during excessive heat warnings in the Valley this year and is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths, the release states.

