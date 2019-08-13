Salvation Army emergency disaster services responding to excessive heat warning

The Salvation Army heat-relief stations will be at the Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road in Apache Junction; and the Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth Street in Mesa. (Salvation Army)

The latest excessive heat warning in the Valley will see The Salvation Army emergency disaster services activate 12 heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix Aug. 13-15 — including at the Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Road — where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration.

The heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Aug. 13-15 – and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning. The full list is at salvationarmyphoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief, according to a release.

A mobile hydration unit. (Salvation Army)

Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Aug. 13-15 to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.

“One of the greatest needs we have is for volunteers to staff our heat relief stations to provide this life-saving aid,” Maj. David Yardley, The Salvation Army metro Phoenix program coordinator, said in the release.

Those interested in volunteering can call 602-267-4100 for more information.

Anyone who would like to make a cash donation to help the effort can visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555.

The Salvation Army EDS has provided cooling and hydration for more than 12,100 people during excessive heat warnings in the Valley this year and is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths, the release states.

