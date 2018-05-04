Salvation Army cooling, hydration stations to open for excessive heat warnings

In response to Arizona’s first excessive heat warning of the year, on Sunday, May 6, The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad will activate heat-relief stations throughout metro Phoenix, where anyone in need can go for cooling and hydration.
The closest stations will be at the Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road in Apache Junction; and the Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St. in Mesa.
Heat-relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday – and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, according to a release.
Additionally, a mobile hydration unit will be dispatched to targeted portions of metro Phoenix to serve as many people as possible.
“In Arizona, extreme heat is our disaster,” Maj. Nancy Dihle, program coordinator of The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix, said in the release.
“We might not see the material effects of heat that other parts of the country see during disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes and floods … but the human toll can be just as devastating.”
According to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, there have been nearly 1,000 heat-associated deaths since Maricopa County began its heat surveillance project in 2006, according to the release.
“We also encourage the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related health issues,” Maj. Dihle said.
To get involved with The Red Shield Survival Squad by donating or volunteering, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org, or call 602-267-4100 for more information.
The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths.
Last year, the Red Shield Survival Squad provided heat relief and hydration for more than 11,000 people.
The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). To find out more, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org.
