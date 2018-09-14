Salvation Army activates relief stations to deal with excessive heat

A late-summer Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for metro Phoenix has activated The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Squad throughout the Valley.

Temperatures could reach 110 degrees Friday-Saturday, Sept. 14-15, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone in need can visit one of 12 heat relief stations 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. In Apache Junction, those in need can visit the Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road. A location in Mesa is at the Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St.

Mobile hydration units also will be dispatched on Friday and Saturday to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments, according to a release.

The Red Shield Survival Squad has served more than 18,000 people during Excessive Heat Warning days this year.

The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths.

