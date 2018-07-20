Salt River Wild Horse Management Group names rescued colt “Gideon”

Salt River Wild Horse Management Group revealed the name of the orphaned colt on July 19 with voters deciding on “Gideon.”

After a call for sponsors of the recently rescued emaciated colt, which is the “smallest foal of the Salt River,” according to Salt River Wild Horse Management Group President Simone Netherlands, a name was decided from three choices.

Since some names were already taken by horses in the group’s database on the river, suggested names on July 18 were narrowed to: Freedom because “freedom reigns on the Salt River;” Jaden, named after the Jade legacy fund; and Gideon for “little warrior.”

“Thank you so much for helping us come up with a name and sponsoring him. You voted and we really appreciated it. We asked you to sponsor him and you really did,” Ms. Netherlands said by phone on July 20 of a multitude of donations received. “Say ‘Giddy-up Gideon.’”

The tiny, newborn horse’s chances for survival greatly improved since she and volunteers gave around-the-clock care for the nursing, premature, malnourished colt, which was about half the weight of a normal, newborn horse.

Ms. Netherlands transformed her kitchen and living room into a horse nursery with plastic gates, a tray of medical equipment and blenders filled with horse formula while nursing the colt back to health.

“He is doing great and is now a whole 65 pounds from 33 pounds. This little guy has been a warrior. He’s getting spunky and he’s amazing. Thanks for all your support,” Ms. Netherlands said of sponsors.

Gideon will live at the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group’s Prescott sanctuary where it’s cooler temperatures. The Prescott site is one of two locations for the nonprofit that also has a Fountain Hills site near the Tonto National Forest.

She said the nonprofit organization is busy continuing efforts to rescue as many horses as possible during the extreme heat. The rescue organization of 100 volunteers has existed for about 18 years and monitors efforts involving the horses, fencing, and population control.

For more information or to donate: saltriverwildhorsemanagementgroup.org.