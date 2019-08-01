Salt River Tubing’s Madcap Mardi Gras Magic event is Aug. 17

Salt River Tubing’s Madcap Mardi Gras Magic event is 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 in Tonto National Forest. Submitted photo

Don a mask and celebrate a purple, green and gold Cajun floating beach blast at Salt River Tubing’s Madcap Mardi Gras Magic event.

From 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, there will be flamboyantly-costumed river employees on hand to toss free Mardi Gras beads, Zydeco line dancers and the Parade of Floats (buses) providing Cajun shuttles to the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, according to a press release.

Free tubing passes will be awarded for the Best Mardi Gras costumed-revelers, tubing passes are valid on a return trip. Wear Mardi Gras beads, don a mask and join Salt River Tubing’s Mardi Gras Krewe; and Monster Energy will be there offering free beverages to attendees.

“Salt River Tubing’s costume-themed events (Rocking’ Rodeo, Super Heroes, Spooktacular Halloween, Mega Hula and Mardi gras) offer unique adventures for teens exploring the great outdoors. Present day teens are the future parents of our nation and the ‘More Teens in the Woods’ Forest Service national program was expressly designed to encourage efforts to get kids and teens outdoors. If teens today are introduced to memorable opportunities in the great outdoors on public lands, the likelihood that they will bring their own children ‘into the woods’ is increased greatly,” said Salt River Tubing President/C.E.O. Henri Breault, in a prepared statement.



“Our teens need a hook to encourage them to get outdoors in the summer. They occupy their time primarily by watching television, social networking online and checking out the latest movies at the theatres. Salt River Tubing’s costume-themed events are attended by thousands each year in anticipation of enjoying a memorable tubing adventure on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest.”

Children must be at least eight years or older and four-feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests should be worn by children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.

Glass containers are not allowed in the Lower Salt River Recreational Area. Bring plastic or can beverage containers as ice chests/coolers will be checked for glass containers, noted the release.

No drugs, alcohol permitted. While visiting the Lower Salt River, appoint a designated driver before your tubing adventure. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the USDA Forest Service and is located in Tonto National Forest, Mesa.

The cost of tube rental is $17 plus tax and fees per person which includes inner tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at the SRTR Terminal. Salt River Tubing is located in northeast Mesa, seven minutes from Highway 202 East loop, Exit 23A on North Power Road in Tonto National Forest.

Visit: saltrivertubing.com for more details.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.