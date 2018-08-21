Russell attends retirement distribution, business insurance seminar

Apache Junction’s Sandra J. Russell, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, recently attended a retirement distribution and business insurance seminar.

According to a press release, she completed a three-day, advanced educational program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois, learning about retirement distribution techniques to maximum income to recipients.

In addition, the seminar addressed minimizing potential income tax liabilities during retirement years, Social Security, healthcare considerations, income strategies and budgeting analysis, the release stated.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization that offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the country.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.