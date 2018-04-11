Running, walking series benefits Apache Junction High athletics

Join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Apache Junction High School Athletics for the pilot program — I Run For Prospector Football.
The Prospector Football program will host the last event in the spring downtown running series on Saturday, May 5 featuring the run/walk at Flatiron Park located 100 N. Apache Trail, according to a press release.
Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk will start promptly at 9 a.m. Runners will have a choice of distances from two to four miles in length and walkers will be able to enjoy the two-mile route.
All participants will receive a medal at the finish line, the release noted.
Team members and parents will be on-site volunteering and drumming up registrants for the event. The cost is $20 per person to enter with all proceeds to benefit the team by helping fund uniforms, clinics, equipment, and camp expenses.
Visit the registration page at www.ajcity.net/irun4aj or go to the MGC at 1035 N. Idaho Road.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
